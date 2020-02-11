Southland Mayoral Relief Fund now open

Tuesday, 11 February, 2020 - 16:48

The Southland Mayoral Relief Fund is now open and available to help Southlanders impacted by the 3 February floods.

Last week the fund was boosted by a $100,000 contribution from the Government and the public have also been donating. Invercargill City Council will also consider topping up the fund at an extraordinary council meeting on Monday.

"This fund will be able to support our people with what they need in the form of a one-off payment. We are seeing many local people who have suffered hardship or been disadvantaged as a result of the flooding. Having this fund available will certainly make life easier for them," Emergency Southland Controller Angus McKay says.

"If a local resident, business or organisation has been impacted by the floods, and cannot get support anywhere else, they will be able to apply."

"The fund was originally set up to assist people to recover from the extensive 1984 Southland floods. It’s appropriate that we use the fund to help local people impacted by the latest floods on 3 February."

Criteria for applications and further information on the fund, including information on how to apply, can be found at https://civildefencesouthland.govt.nz/mayoral-relief-fund/.

If people across New Zealand want to donate to the fund, they should deposit money to the following account:

BNZ Bank

Account: SDC - southland flood relief

Account No. 02-0924-0064987-006