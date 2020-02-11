At least 22 crews called to Ngongotahā fire

Tuesday, 11 February, 2020 - 22:31

Fire and Emergency New Zealand is expecting to be at a fire at Ngongotahā throughout the night.

Fire and Emergency was alerted at 7.10 this evening (11 February).

The fire is at an auto dismantler on Wikaraka Street.

At least 22 crews have been working to contain the blaze.

Attending crews have come from Ngongotahā, Rotorua, Mamaku, Putaruru, Tirau, Rotoma, Kawerau, Tokoroa, Greerton and Mount Maunganui.

Locals are being asked to avoid the area.

Fire and Emergency is recommending those living downwind from the fire stay indoors and keep their windows closed.