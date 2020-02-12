Invigoration of Coromandel Town continues over next few months

Wednesday, 12 February, 2020 - 09:51

A decision will be made at a meeting next Wednesday, as to when the final works to Coromandel Town’s main road upgrade will resume.

It was agreed with Coromandel Town business owners that the main street roading improvements would be put on hold over peak summer and resume in the New Year.

Last year’s works included putting in a roundabout at the old intersection coming into Coromandel Town off Tiki Road, onto Kapanga and Wharf roads, which allow larger vehicles to drive over it. The Kapanga Road pedestrian crossing has been moved to opposite Samuel James Reserve.

Work also included reducing the camber of the road (also known as cross-fall, or slope) of ten percent to three percent, to prevent ongoing damage to building verandas and making it easier for vehicles to park and to enter and exit the road. The stormwater infrastructure along the main street has also been upgraded.

The final touches left to do is installing cobblestones onto the new roundabout coming into Coromandel Town off Tiki Road, onto Kapanga and Wharf roads, along with putting in some street furniture and landscaping.

A stakeholder meeting is being held at 8am Wednesday 19 February in the Coromandel Town Area Office meeting room, 355 Kapanga Road for a decision on when completion works will resume.

"We would like to thank the local businesses for their patience and cooperation during the project so far. We're thrilled to see these improvements almost completed in the Town's main thoroughfare," says Steve Bremner our Council's Project Manager.

For more information contact our Coromandel Town Community Manager, margaret.harrison@tcdc.govt.nz or phone 0274720787.

Grab your tickets to the Sailors and Loggers Ball during the Coro 200 Illume Festival

Tickets are now on sale for the Sailors and Loggers Ball, which will be held at the Coromandel Citizens Hall, at 455 Kapanga Road Coromandel Town in May.

There’s just two months until the commemoration of the 200th anniversary of the visit of the Royal Navy Ship ‘Coromandel,’ after which the town and our peninsula are named. Celebration of this event is being combined with the Illume Festival in Coromandel Town.

Organisers are still looking for stalls and food trucks to sell their products at the Powerco night markets on the main street of Coromandel Town during the Illume Festival. There is a small cost of approximately $40 per night.

On Friday 29 May there will be a DJ performing at the Barry Brickell Memorial Stage. The Disney Kids Zone will also be on Friday night for children to enjoy a variety of fun Disney activities.

On Saturday 30 May there will be a themed ball at the Coromandel Citizens Hall, along with live music at the Samuel James Reserve featuring talented, local musician Gemma Louden as part of the entertainment for the weekend. Tickets for the Ball are $30 per person and can be bought at the Coromandel Information Centre. The entertainment includes a wide variety of music, with a live band. Add some world-class dress ups, food, drinks and dancing to the mix and this will be a night to remember.

Meanwhile, the dedication for the HMS Coromandel will be at 11am Saturday 30 May at the Whangarahi Reserve followed by a commemorative planting at the Albert Street Reserve.

At 6pm Sunday 31 May there will be a street parade to wrap up festivities. We are encouraging locals and businesses to participate in this. You can decorate anything from floats, cars, trailers, push prams, or just yourself. There will also be the Richardson’s Real Estate fireworks display over the town and the live music will continue at Samuel James Reserve.

If you are interested in setting up a stall, selling food or performing at the Coro 200 Illume Festival contact Daniel Smith at illume.coromandel@gmail.com.

Planning a wedding, party or special occasion?

If you are looking for your next venue to hold a wedding, birthday party, anniversary, or any significant event, look no further than the newly refurbished Coromandel Citizens Hall.

It’s the perfect venue to hold events at 455 Kapanga Road, Coromandel Town. Work to restore the hall, built in 1897 and formerly the St George's Convent School, began in February 2019.

The exterior weatherboards of the hall, which began life as St George’s Convent School, have been replaced, the original kauri and tawa floor replaced with salvaged matai, the old kitchen replaced with a modern commercial-grade kitchen and the two porches rebuilt to original specifications with new double-doors installed.

The hall comes with a fully refurbished kitchen, tables, chairs, and there is also a side entrance to the hall. The venue is a five minute walk from the Coromandel Town centre making it an ideal location for any event.

The hall can hold upto 120 people and the cost is $200 for a private function with a $150 refundable bond.

There are also a number of local Marriage Celebrants in the area, you can find their details here.