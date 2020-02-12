Cape Kidnappers update, new signage

Wednesday, 12 February, 2020 - 11:20

New signage has been installed at the entrance to Clifton Beach to help reduce confusion as to when and where people can gain access to the beach and the Cape Kidnappers gannet colony.

In the meantime, a Quantitative Risk Assessment (QRA) jointly commissioned by Hastings District Council and the Department of Conservation (DOC) is going through a review stage to produce a final report. GNS Science provided an independent peer review that said the risk section needed more work to provide greater certainty about the risks in the area and better inform decision-making for the ongoing management of the access. This work is now underway and is due to be completed in April this year.

Access to the gannet colony along the DOC track remains closed until this extra analysis is complete and has been considered by DOC management. Hastings District Council will continue to manage the beach under the interim operations plan put in place in June last year. This plan will be reviewed using the updated information once the final QRA is provided by GNS.

Hastings mayor Sandra Hazlehurst said all parties acknowledged how difficult this period had been for the businesses who operate at Clifton Beach, especially Gannet Beach Adventures, which has had to cease operations.

"These are iconic businesses and we appreciate their patience while this process takes place.

"The Cape Coast community is unique and very connected to its area and makes a huge contribution to our overall knowledge of this part of the coast.

"We have had a meeting of all the parties and want to move forward together and make the best decisions when we have all the information.

"I have also contacted the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment to see if central government can provide financial assistance to Gannet Beach Adventures as has happened with other operators and businesses impacted by natural disasters."