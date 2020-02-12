Murder charge laid in relation to Edgecumbe death

Wednesday, 12 February, 2020 - 12:56

Police have charged a man with murder in relation to the death of 45-year-old Thunder Savage at his home in Edgecumbe on 2 October 2019.

The 54-year-old man has appeared in Whakatane District Court today and is due to reappear in Tauranga High Court in March.

Police are not seeking anyone else in relation to Mr Savage's death however we continue to investigate and welcome any information from members of the public.

If anyone has information that can assist Police with the ongoing investigation into Mr Savage's death, please call us on 105.

Information can also be passed on anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.