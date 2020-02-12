Repairs at AC Baths indoor pool - Taupo District Council

Wednesday, 12 February, 2020 - 13:23

The 25-metre indoor pool at AC Baths is to undergo repairs and maintenance during February.

Next Tuesday, February 18, the 25-metre indoor pool will close to the public and will be drained with urgent repairs to the liner to take place.

It is expected to re-open on Monday, February 24, provided everything goes according to schedule said pool operations supervisor, Ryno Nienaber.

Lane availability over this time will be affected, with lane bookings taking priority. Any indoor activities will transfer to the 25-metre outdoor pool over this period.

To find out lane availability at any time, go to taupo.govt.nz/ACBaths-laneavailability.

We apologise for any inconvenience during this time.