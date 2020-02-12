Central Demolition and its director sentenced - Horizons Regional Council

Wednesday, 12 February, 2020 - 15:54

Central Demolition and its director have been sentenced this week in the Palmerston North District Court following an investigation and subsequent prosecution by Horizons Regional Council.

The prosecution follows environmental pollution caused by a large rubbish fire near Feilding in December 2018.

Central Demolition contributed material to the site before the fire without doing the necessary due diligence in relation to their environmental obligations. LA Landscapes and its director were prosecuted for the fire itself in December last year.

Horizons strategy and regulation group manager Dr Nic Peets says Horizons takes its regulatory function seriously.

"After taking into account an early guilty plea and previous good character, Judge Dwyer imposed a $28,500 fine to be split between Central Demolition and its director Ian Butcher," says Dr Peet.

"We commend Central Demolition for entering a guilty plea, which saves considerable time and cost to ratepayers. This case again emphasises the need for all resource users to ensure they comply with the relevant environmental regulations."