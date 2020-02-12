Manawatu Police appealing for witnesses following gang-related incidents

Wednesday, 12 February, 2020 - 16:45

Please attribute to Inspector Sarah Stewart, Manawatu Area Commander:

Manawatu Police are appealing for witnesses following gang-related incidents in Palmerston North and Levin.

On Saturday, a firearm was reportedly discharged at a property on Clyde Crescent, Palmerston North, about 7pm.

A 52-year-old man was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of ammunition.

On Monday, shots were reportedly fired from a vehicle at a property on McKenzie Street, Levin, about 2am, which was followed by a similar incident about 11pm on Goldsmith Crescent.

Both of these incidents are still under investigation and Police would like to speak to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in those areas at those times.

"We are absolutely committed to holding those responsible to account.

While we believe there is no risk to the wider public, we have deployed extra Police staff into the area," says Manawatu Area Commander Sarah Stewart.

"We can’t do it alone, so please, if you have seen anything contact Police.

"And if you see something suspicious or feel unsafe, call us immediately on 111."

Anyone who has any information about the above incidents should call Manawatu Police on 105, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.