Burst water main in Severn Street Island Bay

Wednesday, 12 February, 2020 - 20:42

Two days running, Severn Street has experienced lengthy water outages as the aging watermain has failed.

On Tuesday 11 February, 70 properties went without water in their homes for 16 hours. The very next day just before dinner time, it happened again.

This time 250 properties were initially affected, when water pressure was restored the same 70 properties faced another evening without water supply. Water trucks were again available to households but two nights in a row without water is unacceptable. Tonight’s outage is expected to last 8 hours.

Replacing the aged water pipe is currently scheduled to begin in March 2020; we’re looking into what can be done to speed the process up.