SH1 through Mangamuka Gorge closes for a day for resurfacing

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency advises motorists in the Far North that State Highway 1 through the Mangamuka Gorge will be closed for resurfacing on Sunday, 16 February.

To do this work safely, the section of SH1 between Mangamuka and south of Kitchen Road intersection will be closed to traffic. A detour via SH10 will add another 10 kms to a one-way journey from the Pakaraka intersection to Awanui.

Road crews will begin setting up traffic management from 6am, with the road closed from 8am to 6pm. The closure and resurfacing is weather dependent.

The Transport Agency’s Northland System Manager Jacqui Hori-Hoult says that a Sunday closure would be least disruptive for local motorists with no school or work traffic and no major community events in the region that day.

While the road is closed, crews will carry out other maintenance, including vegetation and drain clearing, cleaning signs and removing rubbish.

The Transport Agency urges motorists to plan their journey, allow extra time and follow the detour road signs. When SH1 is reopened, keep to the posted speed limits to give the new road surface a chance to set.

"These works are part of the biggest maintenance programme the Transport Agency has undertaken for the last decade. We appreciate detours and delays can be frustrating for motorists, but these important works help improve the road, increase safety and make everyone’s journeys more enjoyable, " says Ms Hori-Hoult.

