Two vehicle collision, one person has sustained serious injuries in Linwood Road, Karaka

Police are in attendance at a vehicle collision between a tanker and a car on Linwood Road, Karaka.
The incident was reported to Police shortly before 5.54am.
One person has suffered serious injuries.
A section of Linwood Road, between Kidd Road and Laing Road, is currently blocked.
The Serious Crash Unit will be examining the scene.
