Update for homicide investigation in Omanawa

Thursday, 13 February, 2020 - 08:16

The homicide investigation into the death of two men at an Ormsby Lane, Omanawa address on Tuesday 11 February is continuing today.

A scene examination is ongoing at the property with support from ESR and an Auckland specialist search group, and is expected to be completed tomorrow.

Additional investigations staff are being brought in from around the country to assist Bay of Plenty Police.

The two men who died at the property were aged 32 and 43, and Police believe they were known to each other.

The men’s bodies were removed from the property last night and post mortems will take place today.

We are still working to understand the circumstances of the deaths and the involvement of any other parties.

While Police have spoken to a number of people in relation to the incident, we believe there may be others who are yet to talk to us.

We urge anyone who has information to share, or who witnessed any of the circumstances surrounding the incident, to get in touch with Bay of Plenty Police on 105 and quote file number 200211/5109.

You can also give information anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Further updates will be released as they become available.