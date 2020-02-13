Stars of golf, cricket and rugby to shine at free Queenstown community event

Thursday, 13 February, 2020 - 08:19

A star-studded team featuring legends of golf, rugby and cricket will line up against some of Queenstown’s best cricketers as a curtain raiser for this year’s 101st New Zealand Open.

The free community event kicks off at 4.30pm on Sunday February 23 at the Millbrook Cricket Ground near Arrowtown, with families and sports lovers encouraged to bring a picnic and enjoy the atmosphere.

Held for the second year running and sponsored by Rebel Sport, sports ambassadors in Queenstown for the 101st New Zealand Open who will swap golf clubs for cricket bat or ball include Beauden Barrett, Israel Dagg, Stephen Fleming, Jeff Wilson, Chris Harris, Matt Guyatt and Peter O’Malley.

International cricket umpire and former New Zealand cricketer Chris Gaffeney is also picking up the bat again for the celebrity hit-out.

For the first time a handful of young up and coming Wakatipu High School cricketers get to play their heroes in the Queenstown All Stars team.

They include former All Black Justin Marshall’s cricketer son Lachlan and students Seth Mawhinney, Angus Herron, Gabe White and Jordan Gibbons, alongside six other players from the local T20 league.

Sir Ian ‘Beefy’ Botham, one of the greatest all-rounders in cricket history, and injured local golfer Ben Campbell will be coaches and non-playing captains, while the formidable brothers’ duo Glenn (cricket) and Greg (golf) Turner will umpire.

The match will be a T10 format with10 overs a side and is expected to last about two hours, come rain or shine. It will be MC’d by local sports personality and radio presenter Craig ‘Ferg’ Ferguson.

Rebel Sport will help keep it fun with activations and giveaways on the day.

The 101st New Zealand Open presented by Sky Sport, will be held at Millbrook Resort and The Hills from 27 February to 1 March 2020.