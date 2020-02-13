Cyclone Uesi is aiming for Lord Howe Island - Weather Watch

Thursday, 13 February, 2020 - 08:26

You may have seen Lord Howe Island on the weather maps in the Tasman Sea situated between Brisbane and Auckland (more on the Aussie side) but many people may not realise it's quite a significant spot.

The tallest peak is fairly close to a kilometre high at 875 metres, it's home to around 400 people and tourists are capped at 400 at any given time on the island because of it's small size and historical importance.

In fact UNESCO records Lord Howe Island as a World Heritage Site of global natural significance and much of the island contains virtually untouched forest - many of the plants and animals are found nowhere else in the world.

Cyclone Uesi is taking direct aim on the small island group and will be undergoing extra-tropical transformation as that happens - or put simply, it goes from being a tropical fueled storm to a colder air fuelled storm. All tropical storms go through this process as they drop south and while it does affect the look and structure of a cyclone it often can enhance the energy in a storm, not kill it off.

Right now Uesi lies 700kms north east of Lord Howe Island and is tracking at 20km/h south west towards it. While it may technically lose its tropical cyclone status the storm could still bring damaging winds and flooding rains to the Australian island on Friday. No other parts of Australia are expected to get a direct hit from Uesi. Next stop after this appears to be the South Island of New Zealand.

- WeatherWatch.co.nz