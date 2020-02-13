Southern District Police targeting organised crime

Thursday, 13 February, 2020 - 09:10

Southern Police are seeing excellent results targeting organised crime across the district.

Since December 2019, more than 12 search warrants were executed at addresses throughout the district across Invercargill, Gore and Dunedin, with a clear focus on gang members.

Police seized a significant amount of stolen property including a large amount of professional tools from burglaries.

In total, to date 17 people have been arrested and upwards of 40 charges have been laid between those arrested.

Those charges include possession of firearms, possession of class A controlled drugs, receiving stolen property and possession of methamphetamine.

Four vehicles have also been impounded as a result of the warrants.

Many of those arrested have strong links to gangs and organised crime in the region.

Acting Southern District Commander Acting Superintendent Darryl Sweeney says this is an excellent result and only the beginning of our strategy to disrupt gangs and prevent our young people from joining.

"Our goal is to prevent organised criminal activity across the entire in Southern District.

"Every day our Police teams are assessing the environment and taking action.

"It is a real priority of mine as District Commander to ensure that this is the safest place to live and to reduce the overall harm that organised crime and its members bring to families and our communities."