Public to have their say on Awamoa Park proposal

Thursday, 13 February, 2020 - 09:52

Waitaki District Council’s first meeting for 2020 is being held on Tuesday, 18 February. As part of a busy agenda, Councillors will be asked to instruct officers to commence a full public consultation process regarding the grant of a lease to St John. This process will allow members of the public to give their views on the proposal.

Awamoa Park was previously thought to be a Crown owned reserve but an investigation into the property ownership has found that Awamoa Park is actually owned by Council and not the Crown.

Under both the Reserves Act 1977 and the Local Government Act 2002, Council has the same obligation to consult with the public and it also has the same decision making ability under each consultation process.

Waitaki District Council Chief Executive Fergus Power said, "The Waitaki District Council has been approached by St John regarding St John’s interest in building an ambulance centre on leased land on Awamoa Park, Åamaru. Section 138 of the Local Government Act 2002 (the Act) requires that Council consult with our community before leasing part of Awamoa Park (which is not reserve land), as the proposed lease will be for a period in excess of 6 months. While the Act is silent on exactly how such consultation might be done, Council is keen to hear all views regarding the proposal and it is intended that a full 30 day period be provided for consultation (both in writing and on line)."

The decision on whether or not to lease part of Awamoa Park to St John will be considered by Council after the community consultation process is complete.

Council will announce the submission channels involved and the process for the consideration of those submissions once elected members have made their decision.