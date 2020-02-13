Workplace incident, Motueka Valley

|
[ login or create an account ]
Emergency services are at the scene of a serious workplace incident on Graham Valley Road, Motueka Valley, where a man was reported to have been trapped under a tractor.
Police were called about 8.15am.
The man has since died at the scene.
The matter will be referred to WorkSafe and the Coroner.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice