Significant upgrade work on Otipua Road from next week

Thursday, 13 February, 2020 - 10:40

Major upgrade works are set to start on the northern end of Otipua Road next week.

The $220,000 renewal project, which will cover a section of road running between the Wai-iti Road roundabout and Kiwi Drive will see the removal of the existing road surface and minor repairs to the underlying pavement structure as well as the construction of a new asphalt surface.

Council Land Transport Manager, Andrew Dixon says that these works will deliver a significant improvement on the road waterproofness, strength and smoothness. "In order to carry out the work as efficiently and as safely as possible, we’ll be putting significant traffic management in the area during the period of the works," Dixon says.

"We will be re-using a traffic management model similar to what we used late last year on Old North Road. This will include lane closures with access for North Bound vehicles only and some adjacent side streets being closed to through traffic.

"People travelling through the area should consider taking a different route over the next couple of weeks." Full pedestrian and cyclist access will be maintained. Cyclists need to be aware that the footpath is a shared space and a slow-speed area.

"Signage advising of the upcoming works is already in place and we will be advising local residents of when we are working through letter drops," said Dixon. "The work will cause some disruptions but this upgrade work is critical to keep the road safe and in good condition for all road users, and we want to thank people in advance for their patience and understanding."

Works will be carried out from 17 February between 7am to 6pm Monday to Friday, and 7am to 3pm on Saturday if required. They are expected to be completed by the end of February 2020, subject to weather conditions and other unforeseeable circumstances.

For a full list of this season’s construction works please visit: Timaru.govt.nz/forwardworks.