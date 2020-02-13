Thursday, 13 February, 2020 - 11:16

Wellington mourns the passing of Sir Des Britten

Wellington Mayor Andy Foster says the city is today mourning the passing of Sir Desmond Britten.

"Sir Des was a giant of the Wellington community and his passing leaves a huge gap in our city. Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this very sad time.

"Sir Des was well known as a local restaurateur, priest and TV chef but his legacy in Wellington will be best remembered through his many years of service as City Missioner. The compassion he showed for others and commitment to helping them was an inspiration to us all.

"In his 17 years leading the Mission it grew in size and importance to our city and demonstrated the care we should take for each other.

"In 2011, Father Des Britten, as he was then, won the Wellingtonian of the Year Award. He was knighted in 2012.

"Rest in peace, Sir Desmond."