Wintec’s focus on learner success is generating a cultural buzz

Thursday, 13 February, 2020 - 16:18

For students, day one of their study journey is a day like no other. At Wintec, this is recognised, and a significant drive to support learner success saw more students than ever before gather for two special MÄori cultural welcomes to mark the beginning of their study year.

The welcoming pÅwhiri at Wintec’s Te KÅpÅ« MÄnia o Kirikiriroa Marae and the Wintec Rotokauri campus are not new, but Chief Executive, David Christiansen is proud of this year’s turnout which enabled him and Wintec’s MÄori Achievement team to personally welcome many new students on their first day.

"We had around 1,400 new, local and international students join us at two pÅwhiri events this year, which is a record number. This says a lot about the importance of our Aotearoa New Zealand culture and the influence of our MÄori staff, who are reaching out to welcome and support our students," says Christiansen.

"We’re encouraging matauranga MÄori (learning) and tikanga (customs and traditions) as an important part of the student and staff learning journey here at Wintec and we’re very privileged to have such a beautiful marae on our campus. Te KÅpÅ« MÄnia o Kirikiriroa Marae is central to the cultural experience we offer at Wintec."

Wintec will hold its graduation ceremonies in March. Three traditional large-scale events are held at the Claudelands Events Centre but a growing number of students, including international students, have opted for the Te KÅpÅ« MÄnia o Kirikiriroa Marae graduation ceremony.

This year a second marae graduation ceremony has been added to cope with the numbers and to ensure Wintec’s MÄori and Pasifika students can graduate at a marae event that holds great value for them.

"Having a marae on campus is particularly heartening for our MÄori students. At Wintec, they are supported by a marae environment, along with kaiÄwhina (MÄori support staff) across our centres and last year, we developed Tuakana - Teina, a student mentoring network across selected programmes" adds Christiansen.

Last year, around 14,500 students were enrolled at Wintec’s five campuses in Hamilton, Thames and Åtorohanga. Learning can be a blend of online, block courses and on-campus.

In 2019, Wintec took part in Åritetanga, a flagship project for the Tertiary Education Commission (TEC), to develop a framework to better understand the needs of students.

The TEC recognises learner success is successful to a thriving New Zealand and that the education system needs to reduce barriers, particularly for MÄori and Pasifika learners, that affect their ability to study.

Christiansen says the results from student journey mapping being carried out by the Wintec Åritetanga team are now having a wider impact on shaping culturally-centred retention strategies for learners.

"Every student’s journey is unique to them and it is being shaped long before we meet them here at Wintec, so the way we support students is multi-layered. The work we have done so far is incredibly valuable and it means we can pave the way for a better student experience," he says.

"Learner success is a big focus for us."