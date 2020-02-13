Emergency Management Southland keeping watch on weather

Thursday, 13 February, 2020 - 17:10

This is an official message from Emergency Management Southland.

Emergency Management Southland is preparing for more rain as a result of Ex Tropical Cyclone Uesi.

The cyclone is currently sitting of the coast of Australia and likely to track towards the lower South Island on Sunday, Emergency Management Southland controller Bruce Halligan said.

"We have the state of emergency for Southland still in place and the team at the emergency coordination centre are watching and preparing should the rainfall predicted come through."

The forecast is for rain with possibly heavy falls and northerly winds becoming strong. "With soil moisture levels already very high following the flooding last week, farmers in particular need to be prepared and keep a watch on their local waterways and stock."

"While generally the stop bank network performed very well in the recent flood event, some localised, temporary strengthening is being undertaken in some key locations."