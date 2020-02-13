We still urgently need to conserve water - Thames-Coromandel Council

Thursday, 13 February, 2020 - 17:01

Some of our river flows are at their lowest level since 1959 and our water restrictions will need to remain in place until river flows increase significantly. Despite the rain forecast for next week, it’s unlikely to be enough to allow us to lift current restrictions.

As our stream levels drop, the volume of water we can take from some of these sources is also reduced. So we have water restrictions in place to preserve the health of the rivers and the ecosystems that live in it, as well as do our best to comply with the resource consent conditions set by the Waikato Regional Council.

Preserving our district’s water supply by not using water unnecessarily is extremely important for public health and fire safety, so we continue to ask residents and visitors to be very careful with their water use and stick with the restrictions that are in place.

We would like to thank our communities for following our restrictions to date, but no matter where you are in the Coromandel, everyone has a responsibility to take care and do their bit to conserve water.

We would love if everyone voluntarily complied with the restrictions, but we will be looking at further action where restrictions continue to be breached. People can be fined on conviction up to $20,000 for breaching our Water Supply Bylaw.

Restrictions in place until further notice:

Coromandel Town, Whitianga and Hahei - Total Watering Ban: This means all use of water outside the house is banned. This includes watering lawns and gardens, washing cars, boats, houses, and decks, filling paddling pools and playing under sprinklers.

Matarangi and Tairua - Sprinkler Ban: A total ban on the use of all sprinkler, unattended hoses and irrigation systems. Hand-held hoses can be used on alternate days: If your address is an even number you can use your hose on even numbered days, and vice versa for odd numbered houses.

Pauanui and Whangamata - Alternate Days: The water supply is under pressure. Hoses, sprinklers and garden irrigation systems can only be used on alternate days. If your address is an even number you can use your hose on even-numbered days, and vice versa for odd-numbered houses.

Thames and Onemana - Conserve Water: Residents and holidaymakers are asked to keep using water carefully to ensure our supply continues.

A reminder that Thames Valley has a permanent Total Watering Ban restriction and water conservation is urgently needed in Matatoki and Puriri area as water supplies are running very low.

Matatoki is supplied by the Matatoki Stream and Puriri is supplied by the Apakura Stream. With the ongoing dry weather and with no significant rain forecast, these streams are also running very low and significant reductions in water use need to be made.

We’re asking residents of Matatoki and Puriri to be very careful with their water use and abide by the permanent Total Watering Ban that is in place for all the Thames Valley rural water supplies.

For the latest information go to tcdc.govt.nz/water.

Water shutdown notice

Tomorrow, Friday 14 February, from 9am - 1pm, water will be shutdown to carry out urgent repairs on The Junction of Rings Rd (North) and Buffalo Rd, Coromandel Town. Buffalo Rd should not be affected, however all properties North of Buffalo Rd will be without water. We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.

Please report water wastage and water leaks to our customer services team on 07 868 0200 so we can get onto fixes and repairs quickly.

Tips to help conserve water

Indoors

Fill the sink to wash vegetables and rinse dishes.

Turn the tap off while you are brushing your teeth.

Only use your dishwasher and washing machine when you have a full load.

Promote shorter showers and shallower baths

Use a bowl to scrub vegetables in the kitchen sink. You can pour the water on your plants.

Keep water in a covered jug in the fridge. It saves running the tap to get cold water.

If the toilet leaks or a tap drips, fix it right away.

Outside

If you have to water the garden, do it in the early morning or evening to reduce evaporation.

Use a broom instead of the hose to clean paths and driveways.

Check taps, pipes, and connections regularly for possible leaks.

If you have rainwater storage, use this supply to water your garden or when you need to wash your car or boat.

When washing your car, boat, trailer, jet ski etc. limit the use of your hose to a quick spray at the beginning then wash using a bucket. A running hose can waste as much as 10 litres of water a minute.

Remind visitors and guests that water supplies are limited.