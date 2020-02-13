Grass fire in Rolleston, expect delays

|
[ login or create an account ]
Emergency services are responding to a grass fire on Waterholes Road in Rolleston.
There has been no reports of any injuries.
Police are assisting with traffic management.
The intersection between Main South Road and Waterholes Road is currently closed and diversions are in place.
Motorists are being advised to expect delays and avoid the area, if possible.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice