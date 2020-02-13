Body located near Akaroa Harbour

|
A body has been located around 4pm today near the Akaroa Harbour by the National Police Dive Squad.
Searches have been ongoing to locate the diver since they were reported missing in the area yesterday afternoon.
While formal identification is yet to be completed, the body is understood to be that of the missing diver.
The death has been referred to the coroner.
