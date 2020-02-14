SH2 remains closed near Tauranga

Friday, 14 February, 2020 - 06:01

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency advises State Highway 2 remains closed between Waihi Road off ramp and Cameron Road this morning, following the fatal Police firearms incident last night. Takitimu Drive has reopened.

These closures are expected to remain in place well into the day.

Detours are in place. City-bound traffic from Bethlehem should turn left onto Waihi Road, turn left onto SH2 ramp for Takatimu Drive north or continue on Waihi Road and turn right onto Cameron Rd for SH29A south.

East-bound traffic should turn right onto Waihi Road from Cambridge Road, turn left onto SH2 ramp for Takatimu Drive north or continue on Waihi Road and turn right onto Cameron Road for SH29A south.

People travelling from Paeroa northward are encouraged to consider using State Highway 1 and State Highway 29, or State Highway 27 and State Highway 29 over the Kaimais.

Motorists should avoid unnecessary travel, consider working from home where possible and expect delays.

People are encouraged to visit the Transport Agency’s Journey Planner website for up-to-date information about the closure and detour.

The Transport Agency thanks motorists for their patience.

