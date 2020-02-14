New Resource Recovery project to make it easier than ever to Recycle at Redruth

Friday, 14 February, 2020 - 09:30

A new waste levy funded project is set to make it easier, faster and safer for customers to sort their recyclables and reduce fees paid at the weighbridge.

Work has begun on the $600,000 resource recovery area, which is funded through the Government’s $10/tonne levy charged for waste going to landfill. It will significantly improve the recycling drop off facilities for both domestic and commercial users, with the aim of diverting more material from the landfill.

Waste Minimisation Manager, Ruth Clarke, says the new area, combined with the recently upgraded cleanfill and green waste areas make it safer and easier than ever for people to sort waste, while saving money at the same time.

"The new greenwaste area has proved popular with an average 57% increase in greenwaste dropped off over the last 3 years. It is hoped the new recycling facility will also prove popular and facilitate better resource recovery. "The previous recycling area was too small and was shared between customers in cars and trailers and commercial vehicles, as well as the trucks needed to empty the bins.

"The new area will completely separate users from contractor vehicles, making it safer and easier for people to sort and dispose of their recyclable materials prior to going over the weighbridge.

"Many people don’t realise the significant savings that can be made by taking time to sort your loads of waste into single streams. Bringing in a mixed load of rubbish, cleanfill, green waste, timber and recyclables gets charged as rubbish at the top rate of $220/tonne.

"Take the recyclable material out of there and you have an instant saving, separating out your sand/soil and clay (cleanfill) it’s only $10 / tonne, and green waste is only $76/tonne. The scrap metal facility open 24/7 at the end of Redruth St allows the diversion of scrap metal for free.

"It’s also a good opportunity to ask if there anything in your load that someone else might want. One person’s trash is another person’s treasure, and you can also check with the staff at the Crow’s Nest drop-off if they can send these goods to a new home.

"The government waste to landfill levy is set to increase over the next few years, and although this is only a small part of overall cost, we’re hoping people take this as a signal to do their bit. "The saving isn’t only to be made at the weighbridge, minimising the amount of rubbish being dumped is the best way of extending the life of our landfill and delaying the significant investment required to open a new facility elsewhere in the district."

Work on the project is currently underway and is planned to be commissioned in late April 2020.