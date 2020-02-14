TVNZ Breakfast in Christchurch with the Kiwibank New Zealander of the Year Awards

Friday, 14 February, 2020 - 09:59

TVNZ Breakfast broadcast LIVE from Christchurch this morning in partnership with The Kiwibank New Zealander of the Year Awards.

John, Hayley, Jenny-May and Matty have been travelling around the country in the lead up to the Kiwibank New Zealander of the Year Awards Gala in Auckland on 20 February. The team met with past and present Local Hero Award winners to see the difference everyday New Zealanders make in their communities.

Sitting alongside the Avon river, the team first spoke with George Wright - St John’s longest serving volunteer having dedicated 77 years to the organisation. George spoke about the various roles he’s had with St John from wartime service as a cadet until today.

The final Kiwibank Local Hero of the trip was Brenda Woolley. Hayley spoke with Brenda about training dogs for search and rescue missions and the lifesaving work these canines do day in and day out.

Venues for the week were:

Monday: Hamilton - 298 Victoria Street. With the support of Mitre 10 MEGA Hamilton

Tuesday: Napier - Sound Shell, Marine Parade. With the support of Mitre 10 MEGA Napier

Wednesday: Greytown - 169 Main Street

Thursday: Blenheim - Village Vines, 193 Rapaura road

Friday: Christchurch - Bridge of Remembrance, Oxford terrace. With the support of Mitre 10 MEGA Canterbury

About the Kiwibank New Zealander of the Year Awards:

The New Zealander of the Year Awards, championed by Kiwibank, honour those who use their passion to make our country a better place. The awards recognise a diverse range of Kiwis making a difference. Whether they’re aged 15 or 100, they’re contributing to grassroots communities or putting New Zealand on the world stage, they inspire us all. Kiwibank have been proudly supporting the New Zealander of the Year awards for more than a decade, recognising inspiring Kiwis who've worked hard to make New Zealand a better place for future generations.

The stories behind these remarkable New Zealanders connect us all. Through their actions, ideas, and selflessness we are reminded of what defines our nation. As the media partner to the Kiwibank New Zealander of the Year, TVNZ is proud to represent, celebrate, and share their stories with the communities, regions and people of Aotearoa.