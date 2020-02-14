Homeowners have six months left to register an interest in Government on-sold policy

Friday, 14 February, 2020 - 10:11

Owners of on-sold homes still have six months to register their interest in receiving an ex-gratia payment to repair earthquake damage to their homes.

On 15 August 2019, the Minister responsible for the Earthquake Commission, Grant Robertson, and the Minister for Greater Christchurch Regeneration, Megan Woods announced a new policy that enables owners of on-sold over-cap properties in Canterbury to apply for an ex-gratia payment from the Government to have their homes repaired.

EQC is administering this policy on behalf the Government.

To be eligible for a payment under the policy homeowners must meet certain criteria, which can be found on the EQC website.

The policy is only available for 12 months from 15 August 2019, so EQC is encouraging all current homeowners of on-sold properties who think that they may be eligible, to notify EQC of any damage that requires repair.

"We’re very pleased to have a way to help on-sold homeowners who haven’t previously had a way to fund repairs to earthquake damage. But we need homeowners to get in touch, so that we can start the process of determining whether they’re eligible and if they are, helping them to get repairs underway," says EQC deputy chief executive Renée Walker.

"Because the policy is only available until 14 August 2020, homeowners with outstanding damage should start considering whether or not they need to register an interest now."

EQC also wants to highlight that potential homebuyers should be doing their research on homes in Canterbury, so that they’re well informed about the condition of the property they’re looking to buy.

"It’s more important than ever that when you’re looking to buy a home in Canterbury, you’re doing thorough due diligence and you know the condition of the house you’re buying", says Ms Walker.

"We’re still hearing about people relying on EQC assessments when they’re looking at buying a home, without realising that the assessment doesn’t tell you about any other non-earthquake related issues or whether the damage has actually repaired.

"This could come at a serious cost later on, so we strongly advise home buyers to invest in a pre-purchase inspection, which should identify any future maintenance costs."

Read more about what you could consider when buying a house after a natural disaster at: https://www.consumerprotection.govt.nz/help-product-service/buying-or-renting-a-house/buying-after-natural-disasters/

If you think this may apply to you, register your interest now at www.eqc.govt.nz/on-solds . You can also contact us on 0800 DAMAGE or email info@eqc.govt.nz.