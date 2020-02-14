Council decisions this week - Selwyn District Council

Friday, 14 February, 2020 - 10:27

The Council voted to progress work on a wastewater scheme for Darfield and Kirwee, after it received a business case for the scheme, including consultation with Darfield and Kirwee residents undertaken last year. The Council agreed there was sufficient evidence to support planning for a wastewater scheme in central Darfield. It asked staff to include further consultation on a possible system for central Darfield and developments in the township as part of consultation for the 2020/21 Annual Plan. The Council confirmed it would continue to seek cost effective and environmentally sound solutions for the whole Darfield and Kirwee community.

Councillors added to District Plan Hearings Committee

The Council appointed four Councillors to be part of hearings on the Proposed Selwyn District Plan.

Deputy Mayor Malcolm Lyall, Councillor Mark Alexander, Councillor Debra Hasson and Councillor Nicole Reid were appointed to the hearings panel for the proposed plan.

The hearings panel will hear the submissions on the Proposed Selwyn District Plan and make subsequent recommendations to Council. The Proposed District Plan is expected to be notified around May 2020, with hearings starting in November and likely to go through to mid-2021.

The Council has previously appointed six independent commissioners to the Proposed District Plan hearings process: Rob van Voorthuysen (Commissioner/Chair), Gina Sweetman (Commissioner/Alternate Chair), Gary Rae (Commissioner), Paul Thomas (Commissioner), Yvette Couch-Lewis (Iwi Commissioner) and Gina Solomon (Iwi Commissioner).

Council on target financially at half year point

The Council received an update on its financial position at the half-way point of the financial year.

The report noted the Council remained in a strong financial position for the 2019/20 financial year with income ahead of budget and of expenditure below budget. The reported noted that capital expenditure was below what had been forecast, due to the timing of major capital projects. This was expected to catch up by the end of the financial year and into the 2020/21 financial year.

Mayoral correspondence on Waste Management Resource Consent process

In his report to the Council, Mayor Sam Broughton advised that he had formally written to Environment Canterbury chief executive Bill Bayfield about the resource consent application by Waste Management Ltd to discharge chemicals to air from a proposed hazardous waste treatment and stabilisation plant on Marshs Road, near Prebbleton. Environment Canterbury notified the consent application with limited notification, allowing objections from people within 500 metres of the site. The letter noted the Mayor had formally requested that Environment Canterbury restart the resource consent process, giving serious consideration to full notification.