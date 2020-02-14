Funeral of former Prime Minister Rt Hon Michael Moore - Flag half-mast notice

Friday, 14 February, 2020 - 10:46

As a mark of mourning and respect and in accordance with protocol, the New Zealand Flag is to be flown at half-mast on all Government and public building on Friday 14 February 2020 to mark the funeral of the former Prime Minister Rt Hon Michael Kenneth Moore ONZ AO PC

The New Zealand Flag should be flown at half-mast all day on Friday, 14 February 2020. This instruction applies to all Government Departments, buildings and naval vessels which have flag poles and normally fly the New Zealand Flag. The Flag should be returned to full mast at the close of business hours on Friday, 14 February 2020.

The flag is half-masted by first raising it to the top of the mast and then immediately lowering it slowly to the half-mast position. The half-mast position will depend on the size of the flag and the length of the flagpole. The flag must be lowered to a position recognisably "half-mast" to avoid the appearance of a flag which has accidentally fallen away from the top of the flagpole. As a guide, the flag should be more than its own depth from the top of the flagpole. At the end of the day, the flag should be raised again to the top of the flagpole before being fully lowered. For more information about half-masting the flag, visit http://www.mch.govt.nz/nz-identity-heritage/flags/half-masting-new-zealand-flag.