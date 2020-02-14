QLDC speed limit consultation to begin

Friday, 14 February, 2020 - 14:32

Beginning Friday 14 February, people can have their say on proposed changes to speed limits throughout the Queenstown Lakes District.

Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) is making permanent changes to speed limits following the adoption of the Speed Limits Bylaw 2019, which allowed Council to make permanent changes to speed limits following community consultation.

Proposed changes were submitted by the community as part of Council’s consultation on the bylaw in 2019.

QLDC General Manager Property and Infrastructure Peter Hansby encouraged people to join the process and provide feedback on the proposed changes.

"Setting speed limits on our roads can sometimes be an emotive issue, but there is only one objective - to make our roads safer for everyone," he said.

"We would like to hear from people throughout the community to know what they think."