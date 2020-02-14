Arrest in Wairoa overnight

Friday, 14 February, 2020 - 15:35

A 29-year-old Black Power Frasertown prospect was arrested last night following a short fleeing driver incident and foot chase by Wairoa Police.

The man had been sought by Police after he failed to appear in Gisborne District Court last month.

The man is alleged to have been involved in several recent gang-related incidents in Wairoa including a vehicle ramming and gang-related confrontations at addresses in Frasertown and Wairoa. After being arrested last night the man was held in custody and is due to appear in the Gisborne District court today.

Detective Sergeant Brent Griffiths of Wairoa CIB says the safety of the Wairoa community remained police’s top priority.

"This sort of brazen violent activity will not be tolerated and those responsible will be held to account. You can expect to see an increased Police presence and visibility over the next few weeks in Wairoa and I would encourage the community to report any concerns to Police immediately."

Detective Sergeant Griffiths is also encouraging anyone who has information in relation to the recent gang-related events to contact the Wairoa Police directly on (06) 838 0700 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.