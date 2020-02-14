Fatal police shooting in Tauranga

Friday, 14 February, 2020 - 22:00

State Highway Two (southbound) between Waihi Road off-ramp and Takitimu Drive on-ramp has reopened following the fatal Police shooting yesterday.

However, the southbound SH2 link road to the City Centre/ Mt Maunganui remains closed and vehicles must exit at 15th Avenue.

The scene examination is continuing.

Police are yet to formally identify the deceased and a post mortem is expected to be carried out tomorrow.