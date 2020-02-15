Double homicide in Tauranga

Saturday, 15 February, 2020 - 13:46

Police is making good progress in the investigation into the double homicide in Omanawa and the events following in Tauranga.

Based on information available, the incidents appear to be unrelated to gang conflict although Police is aware the incidents have involved gang members.

Police is also at the scene of a sudden death on Lynwood Place in Tauranga, which Police believe is linked to the incidents.

Police were called to the address yesterday and upon arrival a woman was found deceased.

Police believe she may have been dead for a couple of days.

At this stage it's believed the death was a domestic incident.

Police is not seeking anyone else in relation to this sudden death at this stage.