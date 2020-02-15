Arrest made in relation to aggravated robbery in Palmerston North

Saturday, 15 February, 2020 - 13:16

Palmerston North Police have arrested a 16-year-old man in relation to an aggravated robbery of The Awapuni Four Square and the attempted robbery of the Havelock Avenue Dairy on Wednesday 12 February.

He is due to appear in The Palmerston North Youth Court today charged with aggravated robbery, attempted robbery, wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and unlawfully takes a motor vehicle.

Another 16-year-old man has been identified in relation to the incidents and will appear in Youth Court at a later date.

Police would like to thank the public for their assistance.