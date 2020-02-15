Linwood Road crash: Driver dies in hospital

Saturday, 15 February, 2020 - 15:05

A woman has died following a serious crash on Linwood Road, Karaka on Thursday, 13 February.

At the time, the woman was airlifted to Auckland City Hospital in a critical condition.

Sadly, she has since passed away in hospital.

Police can advise that the woman is a serving Police officer in the Counties Manukau district who was off-duty at the time of the incident.

Counties Manukau District Commander Superintendent Jill Rogers says family were by the officer’s side when she passed away.

"This is absolutely devastating news for our Police whÄnau and we are providing support to her colleagues," says Superintendent Rogers.

"We will do everything we can to support our officer’s family through this tragedy.

"To allow next-of-kin time to advise family members, Police won't be commenting further about the officer’s identity at this time."

The Serious Crash Unit has examined the scene on Linwood Road and an investigation has commenced.

The death will ultimately be referred to the Coroner.