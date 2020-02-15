Serious crash on SH57, road closed

|
Police are responding to a serious crash on State Highway 57 in Shannon.
The crash involving a car and a truck was reported around 4pm.
Early reports indicate one person is seriously injured.
The road is closed and traffic is being diverted from Shannon to Foxton.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area, if possible.
