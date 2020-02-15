Temuka Lotto player wins $1 million

Saturday, 15 February, 2020 - 20:46

One lucky Lotto player from Temuka will be celebrating tonight after winning $1 million with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning ticket was sold at Village Post Temuka in Temuka.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $30 million.

Strike Four also rolled over tonight and will be $600,000 on Wednesday.

Mobility Dogs is increasing the confidence and independence of Kiwis living with a disability, by partnering them with a specialised service dog trained to support their unique needs. Every time you play Lotto NZ’s games, you’re a Kiwi helping other Kiwis by supporting life-changing organisations like Mobility Dogs.

Anyone who bought their ticket from the above winning store should check their ticket immediately at any Lotto outlet, online at mylotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.