Fatal crash near Winton in Southland

Sunday, 16 February, 2020 - 06:40

Police are at the scene of a serious crash on the Winton Lorneville Highway.

Emergency services were alerted to a van that had rolled near Gap Road West at around 4:45am.

Sadly one person has died at the scene.

The other occupants have a range of injuries ranging from serious to moderate.

The road is closed and motorists are asked to avoid the area.

Diversions are in place.

The Serious Crash Unit has been notified.