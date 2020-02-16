Police seek witnesses to fatal crash in Winton

Sunday, 16 February, 2020 - 14:45

Police are seeking witnesses to a fatal crash on the Winton Lorneville Highway near Winton at around 4:45am this morning.

One person died at the scene of the crash near Gap Road West after the van they were in rolled.

The remaining eight passengers received moderate to serious injuries.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

We ask anyone who was in the area at the time that witnessed the crash to contact Police on 105.