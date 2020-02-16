Have you seen Karina?

|
Wellington Police want to locate 29-year-old Karina Bradnam, who was reported missing on Saturday 15 February.
She was last seen in Titahi Bay on Thursday 13 February, wearing a T-shirt and jeans.
There are concerns for Karina’s safety and wellbeing, and anyone with information on where she may be is asked to call Police on 105 and quote file number 200215/9799.
