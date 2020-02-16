Update for Police seeking girl missing from Wainuiomata

Sunday, 16 February, 2020 - 23:41

Wellington Police are continuing to appeal for the public’s help in locating 12-year-old Liberty.

She was last seen around 8.45pm yesterday at her home address in Wainuiomata, wearing a black hoodie.

The 14-year-old girl Liberty was with has this evening been located safely.

Police have concerns for Liberty's wellbeing due to her age, and ask that anyone who may have seen her to get in touch immediately.

If you can assist, please contact Wellington Police on 105 quoting file number 200216/0584.