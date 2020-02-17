Animal rights activists DxE NZ 'bring the truth' to KFC in Auckland's CBD

Monday, 17 February, 2020 - 09:07

Nine activist from the New Zealand chapter of the international animal rights group Direct Action Everywhere (DxE) staged a disruption at KFC in Fort Street, Central Auckland today. The group held signs saying "KFC Baby Killers" and "KFC Kill Five Week Old Chickens", a reference to the way in which commercial chickens are slaughtered before they are mature. The activists held a screen with footage from Farmwatch of chicken farms showing lame and top heavy chickens struggling to walk.

"DxE are opposed to any animal exploitation, and our aim is a total abolition of slaughterhouses," said activist Anna Rippon. "We are concentrating on chicken production because this represents the most egregious form of animal cruelty, in terms of numbers and suffering. You can support the abolition of slaughterhouses by signing my petition calling for all slaughterhouses to be banned."

Zoologist Dr Michael Morris confirmed this. "The modern broilers bought by KFC and other suppliers are genetic freaks," he said. "They are bred to be so top heavy their legs collapse under them and as a result they are in constant pain from lameness during the last week of their miserable lives".

This is the first DxE NZ disruption of 2020, but more are being planned.