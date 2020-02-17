Doors open to Te Raukura, Kapiti's Performing Arts Centre

Monday, 17 February, 2020 - 09:24

A significant regional asset is opening its doors to the community on Saturday February 22 with a public open day. The newly named Te Raukura ki KÄpiti will be an important venue for touring shows, with an opening season attracting the Royal New Zealand Ballet and the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra.

KÄpiti Coast District Council Deputy Mayor and arts portfolio holder Janet Holborow says the venue reflects and serves the wider KÄpiti community too, with local groups and students able to use the versatile and affordable facility across a wide range of performing art forms such as music, dance and theatre, as well as events and conferences.

"The venue has multiple practice rooms and studios which will be in high demand, including a recording studio, dance studio, black box theatre and the Coastlands Theatre with seating for over 300 people.

"Sir Jon Trimmer, one of New Zealand’s great names in the performing arts and a KÄpiti local, is to be honoured as Patron of the new Centre. This recognises his lifelong contribution to ballet and youth arts development, and to Te Raukura," Ms Holborow says.

KÄpiti Coast District Mayor K Gurunathan is looking forward to this weekend’s opening of an important regional hub for our vibrant arts community.

"Its development has been a significant project with wide community involvement and the Council is pleased to have been able to support it by contributing $1.6 million to the construction. The public open day on February 22 will allow our community to have a back stage tour of all the facilities in this incredible venue."

"Te Raukura ki KÄpiti is already attracting national and local shows, and the Council is looking forward to seeing the curtain raised and supporting its ongoing patronage."