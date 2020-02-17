Call for environmental champions in Northland

Monday, 17 February, 2020 - 10:57

Environmental champions are being asked to put their names forward for this year’s ‘Environmental Awards’, organised by the Northland Regional Council to recognise their work for the betterment of the region.

"All over Northland, thousands of people are working to improve our environment, often quietly behind the scenes," says Chair Penny Smart.

"We want to publicly thank them for joining us in our mission to create a healthy environment, a strong economy and resilient communities. There’s no way we could do what we do without their efforts."

The 2020 awards - which opened today - (subs: Mon 17 Feb) are designed to recognise and celebrate kaitiakitanga in action and highlight the ‘can-do’ attitudes and remarkable contributions so many people from all walks of life are making to help our environment thrive.

Examples include efforts to get rid of pests so our native species can flourish, clearing weeds, planting erosion-prone land, stream banks and wetlands, and sustainability projects in schools.

"The work people are putting in is amazing and it deserves celebrating,"

More than 90 nominations were received when the awards were launched last year with eight award categories covering a broad range of environmental enhancement projects and activities. Matarau-based Comrie Park Kindergarten won supreme award for the overall winner.

This year’s celebration follows a similar format, covering environmental action in:

the community

pest management

education

water quality improvement

industry

leadership

innovation, and

kaitiakitanga.

Entrants are welcome from all sectors including individuals, community groups, schools, tangata whenua, businesses and leaders. Projects, activities and contributions must be located within Northland and demonstrate significant benefit to the region’s environment.

Entries and nominations can be made via www.nrc.govt.nz/environmentalawards and further information is available from the council’s marketing and engagement team events@nrc.govt.nz or freephone 0800 002 004.

It’s free to enter and people can nominate themselves or others who have agreed to put their names forward. Entries close on Sunday 22 March 2020.

Finalists will receive a certificate and tickets to an official awards ceremony function in Kerikeri on Thursday 28 May 2020, and inclusion in the awards and associated communications.

"Award winners in each category will receive a $1000 cash prize and trophy and Te Tohu Matua - The Supreme Award winner will receive an additional trophy they can hold for one year."