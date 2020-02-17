$300,000 available for Hutt Mana community projects

Monday, 17 February, 2020 - 11:20

Hutt Mana Charitable Trust wants to hear from charitable, philanthropic, amateur sport, cultural or community organisations that need a funding boost.

Applications open on Sunday 1 March for $300,000 of funding to support community initiatives.

Nick Leggett, Chair of the Trust, says this is a brilliant opportunity for those in the community that are dedicated to helping others, to tap into some extra funding to get their projects underway.

"We are open to all sorts of projects from not-for-profit groups - they just need to meet our criteria and be able to show how this funding would benefit their community.

"In the past we’ve funded everything from defibrillators, to driving programmes, to MÄori health initiatives, to sports uniforms and junior sports trips away.

"As long as the organisations are in the Hutt Mana area (Porirua, North Wellington, or the Hutt Valley) we’re keen to hear from them.

"It’s quite humbling to look at all the great initiatives so many of these groups put forward and to hear more about the work they do in the community - often on a voluntary basis."

Mr Leggett says last year the Trust supported more than 260 groups through its two funding rounds.

Applications close on Friday 27 March and anyone wanting more information and a copy of the application form can visit hmct.org.nz/grants/ or call 04 569 6113.