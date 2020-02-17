Ngawha prison to boost Kaikohe water savings

Monday, 17 February, 2020 - 11:29

Kaikohe residents and businesses are being praised for the more than 19 per cent reduction in water consumption achieved since Level 4 water restrictions were applied on 5 February.

General Manager - Infrastructure and Asset Management, Andy Finch, says Kaikohe’s efforts to reduce water consumption have been significant and will help to delay or prevent the need for more drastic water saving measures.

Level 4 restrictions were imposed after water levels in the Wairoro Stream, Kaikohe’s primary water source, fell below minimum levels set by Northland Regional Council. Water levels in the Monument Hill aquifer are also dangerously low.

"The people of Kaikohe have done a great job reducing their water consumption. This is an admirable effort. However, it’s not a signal to relax. Water levels in the Wairoro Stream are still falling and we expect this trend to continue until we receive significant rainfall. Unfortunately, forecasters are predicting little to no rain for several weeks."

According to Civil Defence, waterways across Northland are at the lowest flows recorded in 50 years and some are already at levels last seen during the drought of 2009-10.

Low flows recorded in the Wairoro Stream have now triggered Ngawha prison contingency plans to begin sourcing water outside the district. From this week, Northland Region Corrections Facility will reduce the water it takes from the Kaikohe supply and begin trucking extra water in to keep the site operating. The water will be sourced from Auckland.

Normally, the facility takes around 16 per cent of Kaikohe’s treated water. This has fallen in recent weeks because the prison has:

Suspended non-essential water use (for example in the horticulture programme and Community gardens)

Suspended lawn mowing to minimise the risk of grass fires

Reduced water pressure across the site

Reduced maximum shower times. Prisoners are usually allowed two 5-minute showers per person each day and this has been reduced to a maximum of one 3-minute shower where possible

Disabled all outside taps in yards

Provided water conservation messages and tips to all prisoners and staff.

Mr Finch says prison authorities are committed to reducing demand on the local water supply. "I want to thank the team at Northland Region Corrections Facility for their commitment to the local community and for working quickly to find alternative water supplies."

He says reduced demand from the facility will take pressure off the town supply, but adds that the best way to avoid major disruptions to the water supply is to continue conserving water.

The Council is working hard to find supplementary supplies to help Kaikohe get through the current drought and is investigating several promising options. It will announce the results of these investigations as soon as possible.