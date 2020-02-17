Warm and muggy week ahead - MetService

Monday, 17 February, 2020 - 12:31

As former Tropical Cyclone Uesi moves off to the southwest today, MetService has lifted all Severe Watches and Warnings. There are still a few areas, in the northwest of the South Island and the western North Island expected to receive some rainfall today and tomorrow, but it has also left a big swathe of high humidity air over the country.

This means we are in for a warm and muggy week ahead, especially with overnight temperatures expected to be higher than normal for the South Island and the lower North Island.

MetService Meteorologist Kyle Lee explains, "Overnight temperatures throughout Aotearoa are expected to remain above 13 to 14C for the main centres tonight. Blenheim is expected to be 17C, which is 6C above its average minimum for this time of year."

"A lot of places in the South Island that aren’t used to this humid weather will certainly be feeling it," continued Lee.

In terms of rainfall for the week ahead, a front which lies over the North Island today and tomorrow brings a few showers to mainly western and southern areas of the Island. As well as the west and east coasts of the South Island.

As for the upper North Island which is in dire need of rain, there is not much significant rain forecast this working week. Although, some isolated showers are expected, it is far from the significant rain event that is needed to help the drought conditions in the regions.

"There is a possibility that a front expected to reach the South Island on Thursday will have enough strength to bring welcome rain to much of the North Island over the weekend. So that is one to keep an eye on, but again it won’t mean the end to the ongoing dryness," said Lee.