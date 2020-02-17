Police continuing to investigate assault on Malfroy Road, Rotorua

Monday, 17 February, 2020 - 15:11

Police are continuing to investigate an assault on a man on the afternoon of Saturday 1 February on Malfroy Road in Rotorua.

Police were called to Malfroy Road at about 5:30pm following a report of an assault.

Upon arrival Police found one man with serious injuries.

Sadly, the man passed away in hospital on Thursday 13 February.

A 24-year-old man has been charged with wounds with intent to injure.

He has been remanded on bail and is due to appear in the Rotorua District Court on 18 February.

Police are not ruling out further charges.

Police are working to understand the circumstances of the incident and the man’s injuries.

The incident is understood to have occurred in view of the street, and we continue to ask for the public’s help.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any knowledge at all about the incident is asked to contact Police on 105 quoting file number 200202/8934.

Information can also be passed on anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.