Carpool permits released

Monday, 17 February, 2020 - 16:44

Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) is inviting Wakatipu commuters to sign up to its 2020 carpooling scheme.

QLDC is offering free car parking in central Queenstown for vehicles with at least three ride-sharing members aboard. 90 Permits will be released, including renewal permits from the previous scheme.

QLDC General Manager Property and Infrastructure Peter Hansby said the permits are a great incentive for people to share their daily commute and play a part in helping reduce congestion on Queenstown’s roads.

"Carpooling is cheaper and more environmentally friendly. Not only do you save on fuel and parking costs, you help reduce congestion and harmful emissions," he said.

29 free carparks will be reserved at the Boundary Street and Ballarat Street carparks. Permits are allocated on a first come, first served basis.

Applications open today and will close on Monday 24 February, or sooner if all permits are allocated before then.

Permits can be applied for at www.qldc.govt.nz. Successful applicants can pick up their permit from QLDC’s Gorge Road office. A $10 fee will be due at the time of pick up.